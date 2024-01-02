East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-17.5)
|144.5
|-3500
|+1280
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- East Carolina has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Owls' 13 games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.