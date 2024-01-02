How to Watch East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
East Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 37th.
- The Pirates score only 3.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (70.5).
- East Carolina is 6-2 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.
- The Pirates conceded fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- At home, East Carolina made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). East Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Florida
|L 70-65
|RP Funding Center
|12/20/2023
|Delaware State
|W 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 86-70
|Minges Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/7/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
