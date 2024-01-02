The Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as 14.5-point underdogs. The Blue Devils have won four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -14.5 151.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The average total in Duke's games this season is 150.0, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Blue Devils have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Duke's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Syracuse's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Duke vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 4 36.4% 83.3 161.7 66.7 137.1 147.3 Syracuse 5 41.7% 78.4 161.7 70.4 137.1 150.1

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Duke covered nine times in 22 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Blue Devils record 83.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.4 the Orange allow.

Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 6-5-0 5-2 6-5-0 Syracuse 5-7-0 0-0 5-7-0

Duke vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Syracuse 16-0 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 5-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

