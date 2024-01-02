The Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC) play the Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC) in a matchup of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Kyle Filipowski: 18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jared McCain: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Judah Mintz: 19.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Justin Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quadir Copeland: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank
54th 81.6 Points Scored 77.7 120th
73rd 66.1 Points Allowed 70.1 160th
209th 36.2 Rebounds 37.9 134th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.4 166th
148th 7.9 3pt Made 7.4 189th
50th 16.4 Assists 13.2 209th
4th 8.4 Turnovers 12.0 197th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.