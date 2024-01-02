The Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), winners of five straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN Networks) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline FanDuel Duke (-14.5) 151.5 -1700 +890

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Duke is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Syracuse has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Orange and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Bookmakers rate Duke higher (ninth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Blue Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +1100 at the start of the season to +2200, the 34th-biggest change among all teams.

Duke has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

