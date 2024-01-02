Two hot squads square off when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, who have won five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Duke shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 126th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils score are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged in away games (68).

In home games, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).

Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule