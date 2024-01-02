The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) carry a four-game winning streak into a home contest against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
  • Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 127th.
  • The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
  • Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke performed better at home last season, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (68.4).
  • When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.