The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
  • In games Duke shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
  • The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 214th.
  • The Blue Devils record 83.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.4 the Orange give up.
  • When Duke totals more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke put up 76.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).
  • Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

