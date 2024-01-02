Davidson vs. La Salle January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's A-10 schedule includes the La Salle Explorers (3-7) playing the Davidson Wildcats (10-1) at 6:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Davidson vs. La Salle Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
La Salle Players to Watch
- Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Molly Masciantonio: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.