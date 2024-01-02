Tuesday's game at Tom Gola Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (11-1) matching up with the La Salle Explorers (3-9) at 6:30 PM ET (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-55 victory, heavily favoring Davidson.

The Wildcats enter this matchup on the heels of an 83-56 victory over Charlotte on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 77, La Salle 55

Davidson Schedule Analysis

On November 16 versus the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in our computer rankings, the Wildcats captured their signature win of the season, a 69-62 victory on the road.

The Wildcats have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

The Explorers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Davidson is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 25) on November 16

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 122) on December 21

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 150) on November 11

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 174) on November 29

81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 229) on December 5

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 62.1 FG%

11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 62.1 FG% Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game, with a +258 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.0 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and allow 52.5 per outing (14th in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 75.5 points per game at home, and 71.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 Davidson is giving up 11.2 fewer points per game at home (48.8) than on the road (60.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.