Charlotte vs. SMU January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the SMU Mustangs (8-4, 0-0 AAC) against the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 AAC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Charlotte vs. SMU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 13.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Charlotte vs. SMU Stat Comparison
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|187th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|65.8
|332nd
|18th
|62
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|34th
|46th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|32
|340th
|38th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|356th
|196th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6
|305th
|69th
|15.7
|Assists
|12.8
|229th
|180th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|9.9
|46th
