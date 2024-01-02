The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) travel to face the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Charlotte vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline FanDuel SMU (-8.5) 134.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charlotte vs. SMU Betting Trends

Charlotte is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

SMU has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Mustangs games have hit the over three out of 12 times this season.

