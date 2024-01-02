How to Watch Charlotte vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 10% higher than the 36.3% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 56th.
- The 49ers score an average of 68.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.2 the Mustangs allow.
- When it scores more than 62.2 points, Charlotte is 4-3.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Charlotte scored 5.7 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (64.6).
- The 49ers conceded fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (65.7) last season.
- At home, Charlotte knocked down 8.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.9). Charlotte's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.5%) than on the road (39.2%) as well.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|W 91-44
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stetson
|L 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/2/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
