Tuesday's contest at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) going head to head against the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on January 2. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for SMU, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Charlotte vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Charlotte 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-9.0)

SMU (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.0

SMU has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Charlotte, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Mustangs are 3-9-0 and the 49ers are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers put up 68.7 points per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Charlotte is 341st in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.3 its opponents average.

Charlotte hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball) at a 31.7% rate (262nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (23rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (316th in college basketball).

