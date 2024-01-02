Caswell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Caswell County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caswell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Moore High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
