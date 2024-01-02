Ashe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Ashe County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashe County High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.