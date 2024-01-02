Should you bet on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:48 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 16:07 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

