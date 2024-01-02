Should you bet on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:48 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 16:07 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.