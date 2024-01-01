The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets (23-11) currently features four players on it. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 from Ball Arena.

The Hornets enter this matchup after a 133-119 loss to the Suns on Friday. Terry Rozier scored 42 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Gordon Hayward SF Out Calf 14.5 4.7 4.6

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Out (Face/Hand)

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

