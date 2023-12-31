The Florida State Seminoles (10-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons' 59.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow.

Wake Forest is 2-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Florida State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.

The 86.2 points per game the Seminoles average are 23.3 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (62.9).

Florida State is 10-2 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Wake Forest is 4-8 when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.

This year the Seminoles are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Demon Deacons give up.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

9.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 58.4 FG%

9.8 PTS, 58.4 FG% Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Schedule