The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) square off on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a battle of NFC North foes.

The betting insights and trends for the Vikings and Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 1 43.5 -115 -105

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has an average total of 44.7 in their contests this year, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Vikings are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 43.5 points.

Green Bay has a 41.8-point average over/under in their outings this season, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Packers are 7-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have been underdogs in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

Green Bay has a record of 5-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 20.9 21 19.9 10 44.7 7 15 Packers 22.2 11 22.1 15 41.8 8 15

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

Minnesota has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

From an offensive perspective, the Vikings are averaging fewer points in divisional contests this year (19.3 per game) compared to their average in all games (20.9). On defense, they are allowing fewer points per game (16.3) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (19.9).

The Vikings have totaled just 15 more points than their opponents this year (one per game), and the Packers have outscored opponents by only two points (0.1 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

In all of their past three contests, the Packers have gone over the total.

Offensively, the Packers are better in division games (24.3 points scored per game) than overall (22.2). But defensively they are worse (25 points allowed per game) than overall (22.1).

The Vikings have just 15 more points than their opponents this season (one per game), and the Packers have scored only two more points than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46.5 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.7 23.3 ATS Record 7-5-3 2-5-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 2-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-2 1-3

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.7 22.8 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-3-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 3-4-0 6-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

