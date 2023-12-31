Minnesota (7-8) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Vikings match up with the Packers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Vikings vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have been winning five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied five times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have led seven times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored two times, and tied four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times in 15 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Packers' 15 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Vikings vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead eight times (6-2 in those games), have been behind three times (0-3), and have been tied four times (1-3).

At the end of the first half, the Packers have had the lead seven times (5-2 in those games), have been losing seven times (1-6), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In 15 games this year, the Vikings have won the second half three times, lost nine times, and been knotted up three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 12.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Packers have won the second half in six games (3-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've tied in the second half in three games (2-1).

