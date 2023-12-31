At U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 17, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs will be facing the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Byron Murphy. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 112.6 7.5 34 96 6.94

Romeo Doubs vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense

Romeo Doubs leads his team with 646 receiving yards on 56 catches with eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Green Bay is 19th in the NFL in passing yards (3,367) and third in passing TDs (27).

The Packers' scoring offense is 11th in the NFL with 22.2 points per game and 17th with 331.4 total yards per contest.

Green Bay ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 34.3 times per game.

In the red zone, the Packers have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 82 times, which ranks them third in the league.

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 57 tackles, four TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Minnesota is 17th in the NFL at 3,382 (225.5 per game).

The Vikings are allowing 19.9 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the league.

Minnesota has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Romeo Doubs vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Romeo Doubs Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 89 101 Def. Targets Receptions 56 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 68 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 646 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 43.1 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 129 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

