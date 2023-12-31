The Clemson Tigers (8-5) will try to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW

North Carolina vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels give up.
  • Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • North Carolina is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The 70 points per game the Tar Heels record are only two more points than the Tigers allow (68).
  • North Carolina is 4-0 when scoring more than 68 points.
  • Clemson is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70 points.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 41.8% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Tigers shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

  • Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%
  • Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
  • Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.4 FG%
  • Indya Nivar: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75)

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 UConn L 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/15/2023 Western Carolina W 96-36 Carmichael Arena
12/19/2023 Oklahoma W 61-52 Spectrum Center
12/31/2023 Clemson - Carmichael Arena
1/4/2024 Syracuse - Carmichael Arena
1/7/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

