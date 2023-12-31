The Clemson Tigers (8-5) will try to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: The CW

North Carolina vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels give up.

Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

North Carolina is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.

The 70 points per game the Tar Heels record are only two more points than the Tigers allow (68).

North Carolina is 4-0 when scoring more than 68 points.

Clemson is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 41.8% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75)

