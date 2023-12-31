How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (8-5) will try to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
North Carolina vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels give up.
- Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
- North Carolina is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
- The 70 points per game the Tar Heels record are only two more points than the Tigers allow (68).
- North Carolina is 4-0 when scoring more than 68 points.
- Clemson is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70 points.
- The Tar Heels shoot 41.8% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.
- The Tigers shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Tar Heels allow.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.4 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75)
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|UConn
|L 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/15/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 96-36
|Carmichael Arena
|12/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 61-52
|Spectrum Center
|12/31/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|1/4/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
