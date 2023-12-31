The Clemson Tigers (6-5) face a fellow ACC team, the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 12.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Indya Nivar: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddi Cluse: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.