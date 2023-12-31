North Carolina vs. Clemson December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (6-5) face a fellow ACC team, the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
