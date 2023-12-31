The Furman Paladins (8-6) welcome in the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.3 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Paladins give up.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, North Carolina Central is 4-1.

Furman has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The Paladins average just 2.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles allow (69.3).

Furman has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 69.3 points.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 5-2.

The Paladins are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.6%).

The Eagles shoot 38.2% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Paladins allow.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)

13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93) Jada Tiggett: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG% Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Schedule