Sunday's contest that pits the Furman Paladins (8-6) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last game on Thursday, the Eagles secured a 70-65 win against UNC Wilmington.

North Carolina Central vs. Furman Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 71, North Carolina Central 62

Other MEAC Predictions

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature victory this season came against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 273) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 65-63 win on the road on December 18.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 273) on December 18

70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 351) on December 21

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 354) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)

13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93) Jada Tiggett: 9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG% Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by three points per game, with a -36 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (185th in college basketball), and allow 69.3 per contest (279th in college basketball).

