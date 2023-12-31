How to Watch the NC State vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will try to extend a 12-game winning stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NC State vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack put up 16.0 more points per game (79.7) than the Cavaliers give up (63.7).
- NC State is 12-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
- Virginia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
- The Cavaliers record 78.4 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 55.9 the Wolfpack allow.
- Virginia is 8-3 when scoring more than 55.9 points.
- NC State is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.
- This season the Cavaliers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
- The Wolfpack make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.2% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.
NC State Leaders
- Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG%
- Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Liberty
|W 80-67
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 66-54
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 87-50
|Chartway Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/4/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
