The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will try to extend a 12-game winning stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

NC State vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up 16.0 more points per game (79.7) than the Cavaliers give up (63.7).

NC State is 12-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Virginia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The Cavaliers record 78.4 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 55.9 the Wolfpack allow.

Virginia is 8-3 when scoring more than 55.9 points.

NC State is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.

This season the Cavaliers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.2% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG% Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

