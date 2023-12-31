How to Watch the Duke vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Eagles have taken five games in a row.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Duke vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 59.8 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- Boston College is 8-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
- Duke has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.
- The Blue Devils record 74.0 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63.8 the Eagles allow.
- Duke has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- When Boston College gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 8-2.
- This year the Blue Devils are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles shoot 46.7% from the field, just 9.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede.
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Taina Mair: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.3 FG%
- Reigan Richardson: 11.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Ashlon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|FGCU
|W 82-63
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Toledo
|W 70-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|W 68-34
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/31/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
