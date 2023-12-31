Sunday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (8-4) and Boston College Eagles (8-5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 76-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duke, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Blue Devils earned a 68-34 victory over Coppin State.

Duke vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Duke vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 76, Boston College 62

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils defeated the Richmond Spiders (No. 55-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 83-53 win on November 6 -- their best victory of the season.

The Blue Devils have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Duke has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 55) on November 6

82-63 at home over FGCU (No. 58) on December 10

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 64) on November 30

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 70) on November 14

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 73) on December 20

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Taina Mair: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Jadyn Donovan: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.3 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.3 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Ashlon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.0 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are giving up 59.8 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Blue Devils have played better in home games this season, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 70.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Duke has been better at home this season, surrendering 53.5 points per game, compared to 72.3 on the road.

