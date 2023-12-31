Chuba Hubbard will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the rushing attack, Hubbard has carried the ball 204 times for a team-high 774 yards (51.6 ypg) and has five rushing TDs. Also, Hubbard helps out in the passing game with 198 receiving yards on 33 catches (13.2 ypg).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Jaguars

Hubbard vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has given up one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Jaguars yield 101.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked run defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 15th in the league with 13 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has gone over his rushing yards total in 60.0% of his opportunities (nine of 15 games).

The Panthers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.2% of the time while running 42.8%.

He has handled 50.9% of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season (204).

Hubbard has a rushing touchdown in four of 15 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 33 red zone carries for 57.9% of the team share (his team runs on 58.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-111)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Hubbard has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Hubbard has received 6.9% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 5.4 yards per target (115th in NFL).

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this year in 15 games.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 12/24/2023 Week 16 16 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 22 ATT / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 23 ATT / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 104 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

