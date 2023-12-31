The Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Adam Thielen hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Thielen's 964 receiving yards is tops on the Panthers. He has been targeted 128 times, and has 95 catches plus four touchdowns (64.3 yards per game).

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0 Week 14 @Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 15 Falcons 7 4 43 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 94 0

