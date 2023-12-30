2024 NCAA Bracketology: Winthrop Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Winthrop and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Winthrop ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|297
Winthrop's best wins
Winthrop, in its best win of the season, took down the Georgia State Panthers 65-60 on December 14. Leonor Paisana, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 20 points with two rebounds and two assists. Ronaltha Marc also played a part with 15 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 56-49 over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 25
- 54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on November 18
Winthrop's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Winthrop is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Winthrop gets the 211th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records north of .500.
- When it comes to Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Winthrop's next game
- Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
