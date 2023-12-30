Wilkes County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wilkes County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesville High School at Wilkes Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
