For bracketology analysis around Western Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Western Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Carolina ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 103

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina's best wins

On November 18 versus the McNeese Cowboys, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 24) in the RPI rankings, Western Carolina notched its signature win of the season, a 76-74 victory at home. With 19 points, Russell Jones was the top scorer against McNeese. Second on the team was Tre Jackson, with 15 points.

Next best wins

78-63 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on December 9

71-61 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on November 11

70-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 16

81-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 247/RPI) on November 26

63-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on December 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Western Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Western Carolina gets the 304th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Catamounts have 18 games left this year, including 16 against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

WCU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Western Carolina's next game

Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.