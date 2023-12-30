We have high school basketball competition in Watauga County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Watauga County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Watauga High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30

5:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Boone, NC

Boone, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Watauga High School