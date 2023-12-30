Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest with the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), who have won four straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Demon Deacons' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Hokies' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Oddsmakers rate Wake Forest considerably lower (69th in the country) than the computer rankings do (51st).
- The Demon Deacons were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
