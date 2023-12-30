Two hot squads square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in four in a row.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Hokies allow to opponents.

Wake Forest has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 254th.

The Demon Deacons put up 16.5 more points per game (80.9) than the Hokies give up (64.4).

Wake Forest has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

At home, the Demon Deacons ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than in away games (77.8).

When it comes to total threes made, Wake Forest performed worse in home games last season, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% clip in away games.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule