Saturday's game features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) facing off at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 win for Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 73, Virginia Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-2.5)

Wake Forest (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Wake Forest has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Virginia Tech, who is 6-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Demon Deacons are 5-4-0 and the Hokies are 4-8-0.

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons average 80.9 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (117th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Wake Forest averages rank 280th in the country. Its opponents collect 34.1 per contest.

Wake Forest connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Demon Deacons rank 27th in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th in college basketball defensively with 87.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wake Forest has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 10 (51st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

