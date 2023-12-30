What are Wake Forest's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Wake Forest's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Wake Forest ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 99

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest's best wins

When Wake Forest beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, the No. 57 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 86-63 on December 30, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Hunter Sallis led the offense against Virginia Tech, tallying 24 points. Second on the team was Andrew Carr with 22 points.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Florida (No. 62/RPI) on November 29

76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 105/RPI) on December 6

101-78 at home over Elon (No. 201/RPI) on November 6

71-61 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on November 17

88-59 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Demon Deacons have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Demon Deacons are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wake Forest is facing the 142nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Demon Deacons have 16 games left against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Wake's 17 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wake Forest's next game

Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wake Forest games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.