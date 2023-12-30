2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Wilmington March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UNC Wilmington be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How UNC Wilmington ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|95
UNC Wilmington's best wins
UNC Wilmington took down the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, 80-73, on December 2, in its signature win of the season. Trazarien White was the top scorer in the signature win over Kentucky, putting up 27 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on November 11
- 78-69 on the road over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on December 21
- 71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on November 25
- 83-81 over Murray State (No. 316/RPI) on November 20
- 82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 16
UNC Wilmington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- UNC Wilmington has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, the Seahawks have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UNC Wilmington has the 150th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Seahawks have 12 games left versus teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Wilmington has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UNC Wilmington's next game
- Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: FloHoops
