When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UNC Wilmington be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on UNC Wilmington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Wilmington ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 95

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington's best wins

UNC Wilmington took down the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, 80-73, on December 2, in its signature win of the season. Trazarien White was the top scorer in the signature win over Kentucky, putting up 27 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on November 11

78-69 on the road over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on December 21

71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on November 25

83-81 over Murray State (No. 316/RPI) on November 20

82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Wilmington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

UNC Wilmington has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Seahawks have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UNC Wilmington has the 150th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Seahawks have 12 games left versus teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Wilmington has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Wilmington's next game

Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Drexel Dragons vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Wilmington games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.