What are UNC Greensboro's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 200

UNC Greensboro's best wins

UNC Greensboro's signature win this season came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 171) in the RPI. UNC Greensboro brought home the 65-59 win at home on November 29. In the victory against Coastal Carolina, Jayde Gamble amassed a team-best 19 points. Nasia Powell came through with 12 points.

Next best wins

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 206/RPI) on December 10

56-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on December 18

66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 267/RPI) on December 14

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on November 18

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 296/RPI) on November 26

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

The Spartans have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

UNC Greensboro faces the 21st-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spartans have 15 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Greensboro has 15 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Livingstone Blue Bears

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Livingstone Blue Bears Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

