For bracketology analysis on UNC Greensboro and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 55

UNC Greensboro's best wins

UNC Greensboro captured its signature win of the season on November 17, when it secured a 78-72 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in the RPI. That signature win versus Arkansas featured a team-best 23 points from Keyshaun Langley. Mikeal Brown-Jones, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

88-77 over Delaware (No. 164/RPI) on November 25

58-57 over UIC (No. 177/RPI) on November 26

82-73 at home over Elon (No. 201/RPI) on December 10

76-64 over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on November 24

94-78 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 329/RPI) on November 10

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Spartans have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNC Greensboro has drawn the 237th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Spartans have 18 games remaining this year, including 14 against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Greensboro has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Furman Paladins

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Furman Paladins Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

