The Queens Royals (6-6) play the Duke Blue Devils (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.

Queens vs. Duke Game Information

Queens Players to Watch

  • Deyton Albury: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Ashby: 10.6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryce Cash: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duke Players to Watch

  • Kyle Filipowski: 18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jared McCain: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Queens vs. Duke Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank
55th 81.6 Points Scored 82.2 49th
66th 66.1 Points Allowed 78.8 327th
203rd 36.2 Rebounds 41.5 32nd
210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.0 56th
148th 7.9 3pt Made 9.9 24th
45th 16.4 Assists 15.5 72nd
7th 8.4 Turnovers 11.8 174th

