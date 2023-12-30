Queens vs. Duke December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (6-6) play the Duke Blue Devils (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.
Queens vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared McCain: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Queens vs. Duke Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|55th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|82.2
|49th
|66th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|327th
|203rd
|36.2
|Rebounds
|41.5
|32nd
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|56th
|148th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.9
|24th
|45th
|16.4
|Assists
|15.5
|72nd
|7th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|174th
