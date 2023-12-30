How to Watch the Queens (NC) vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) travel to face the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens (NC) vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 58.3 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 67.2 the Royals give up.
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
- Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
- The Royals record 22.4 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (87.7).
- Queens (NC) is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.7 points.
- Gardner-Webb is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Royals are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (46.9%).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Royals have given up.
Queens (NC) Leaders
- Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (33-for-110)
- Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%
- Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
Queens (NC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Columbia (SC)
|W 83-62
|Curry Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Radford
|L 62-46
|Dedmon Center
|12/20/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 69-63
|Curry Arena
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Curry Arena
