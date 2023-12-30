Will Queens (NC) be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Queens (NC)'s complete tournament resume.

How Queens (NC) ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 288

Queens (NC)'s best wins

Queens (NC) registered its best win of the season on November 17, when it took down the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, who rank No. 265 in the RPI rankings, 61-51. Against South Carolina Upstate, Nicole Gwynn led the team by compiling 23 points to go along with one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 293/RPI) on December 3

66-48 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 296/RPI) on December 30

Queens (NC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Royals are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Royals have five losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Queens (NC) gets to face the 12th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Royals have 16 games left this year, including 10 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Queens' upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Queens (NC)'s next game

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens (NC) Royals

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens (NC) Royals Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

