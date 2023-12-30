When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will North Carolina be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-0 25 24 123

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina's signature win of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to the RPI. North Carolina registered the 74-70 home win on November 12. Deja Kelly, in that signature win, posted a team-best 18 points with five rebounds and seven assists. Maria Gakdeng also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 107/RPI) on December 19

82-76 at home over Clemson (No. 127/RPI) on December 31

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 188/RPI) on December 6

54-51 over Vermont (No. 194/RPI) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 206/RPI) on November 18

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, North Carolina has four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tar Heels are 1-0 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

According to the RPI, North Carolina has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

North Carolina faces the 59th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tar Heels have 17 games left this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Of UNC's 17 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

