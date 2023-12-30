The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 21 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

George Mason has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Patriots and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

