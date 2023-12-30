The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

This season, N.C. A&T has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.6% from the field.

The Patriots are the rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 243rd.

The Aggies score just 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Patriots give up (65.4).

N.C. A&T has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

The Aggies conceded fewer points at home (66.2 per game) than away (81.3) last season.

N.C. A&T drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule