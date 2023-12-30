The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • This season, N.C. A&T has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.6% from the field.
  • The Patriots are the rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 243rd.
  • The Aggies score just 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Patriots give up (65.4).
  • N.C. A&T has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
  • The Aggies conceded fewer points at home (66.2 per game) than away (81.3) last season.
  • N.C. A&T drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Texas Southern W 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State L 68-60 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
1/4/2024 Campbell - Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Elon - Schar Center

