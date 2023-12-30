Mecklenburg County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carolina International School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.