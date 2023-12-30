Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 30?
Can we expect Martin Necas lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Necas stats and insights
- In eight of 36 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- On the power play, Necas has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:58
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.